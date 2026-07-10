Environment

Romanian interim environment minister hopeful that restoration of Praid Salt Mine will begin this year

10 July 2026

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Acting environment minister Diana Buzoianu said on Thursday, July 9, that construction work to restore Romania's flooded Praid Salt Mine may begin this year after funding was allocated.

The project has an approved work plan, and the construction site has fulfilled all necessary preliminary stages before opening. The interim official explained that the project's technical parameters are now being established. "The initial stages have already been completed so that the work can begin, so that in the future, if another flood like last year's occurs, such a catastrophe will not happen again, and the water can be diverted,” said Diana Buzoianu.

Earlier this week, the European Parliament approved the use of EUR 144 million in EU funds to support Spain, Romania, and Cyprus following the wildfires, floods, and heatwaves of 2025. Out of the total fund, Romania received EUR 14.34 million to cover damage caused in several regions of the country, including the Praid area, where flooding severely affected the salt mine's critical infrastructure and caused widespread power outages.

“Romania experienced severe flooding in May and June 2025, following days of heavy rainfall. Several regions suffered extensive damage. At the Praid Salt Mine, floodwaters compromised critical infrastructure and triggered widespread power outages,” the European Parliament said in the statement

The Praid Salt Mine, one of Romania's largest and a major tourist attraction, was closed after massive flooding from the Corund River overwhelmed underground barriers in May 2025. The mine, 51% of which is owned by the state and 49% by Fondul Proprietatea, was one of the top 10 salt producers in Europe.

Last year, Romania's government approved emergency budget credits of RON 300 million (EUR 60 million) to support recovery efforts following severe flooding at the Praid Salt Mine.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos|Alex Nicodim)

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Environment

Romanian interim environment minister hopeful that restoration of Praid Salt Mine will begin this year

10 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Acting environment minister Diana Buzoianu said on Thursday, July 9, that construction work to restore Romania's flooded Praid Salt Mine may begin this year after funding was allocated.

The project has an approved work plan, and the construction site has fulfilled all necessary preliminary stages before opening. The interim official explained that the project's technical parameters are now being established. "The initial stages have already been completed so that the work can begin, so that in the future, if another flood like last year's occurs, such a catastrophe will not happen again, and the water can be diverted,” said Diana Buzoianu.

Earlier this week, the European Parliament approved the use of EUR 144 million in EU funds to support Spain, Romania, and Cyprus following the wildfires, floods, and heatwaves of 2025. Out of the total fund, Romania received EUR 14.34 million to cover damage caused in several regions of the country, including the Praid area, where flooding severely affected the salt mine's critical infrastructure and caused widespread power outages.

“Romania experienced severe flooding in May and June 2025, following days of heavy rainfall. Several regions suffered extensive damage. At the Praid Salt Mine, floodwaters compromised critical infrastructure and triggered widespread power outages,” the European Parliament said in the statement

The Praid Salt Mine, one of Romania's largest and a major tourist attraction, was closed after massive flooding from the Corund River overwhelmed underground barriers in May 2025. The mine, 51% of which is owned by the state and 49% by Fondul Proprietatea, was one of the top 10 salt producers in Europe.

Last year, Romania's government approved emergency budget credits of RON 300 million (EUR 60 million) to support recovery efforts following severe flooding at the Praid Salt Mine.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos|Alex Nicodim)

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