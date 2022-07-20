Romanian electric bus tested on the streets of Iași

ATP BUS, the electric bus made in Romania by ATP Trucks Automobile, is being tested these days on the streets of Iași, a major city in the eastern part of the country. Until July 28, residents can try the new bus on six different lines.

The ATP BUS, which has an estimated price of EUR 350,000, has a length of 12.18 meters and 83 seats. It comes with a lowered floor, and facilities include free Wi-Fi and USB sockets with two built-in ports found next to each set of seats.

In the city, its autonomy ranges between 200 km and 360 km.

The Iași Public Transport Company said the tests carried out this month in the city are part of the company’s initiative to present its electric bus to local transport companies and citizens from several cities in the country. So far, the vehicle has also been tested in Oradea, Brăila, Făgăraș, Târgu Mureș, Turda, Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu, Sighișoara, Bistrița, Satu Mare, Bucharest and Bacău.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Compania de Transport Public Iasi)