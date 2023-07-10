The hotly-anticipated Cupa României Betano (Romanian Cup Betano) is set to kick off with an exciting lineup of regional group stage matches in the 2023/2024 edition. The draw for the regional phase took place at Casa Fotbalului on June 29.

Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe, the reigning champion from the previous year, emerged victorious in the 2023 edition of the Romanian Super Cup, defeating the league champions Farul Constanța with a convincing 1-0 performance. Midfielder Ion Gheorghe's lone goal proved to be the decisive factor in securing the win for "Roș-albii" (The Red and White).

Last season's format remains in place, with winners from each county battling it out for seven spots in the next round. The county representatives have been divided into groups of three, with two groups in each of the seven regions.

In Region 1, AS Victoria Horia (Neamț), ACS Unirea Curtești (Botoșani), and AS USV Iași (Iași) will compete in Group 1. The matches are scheduled for July 12, 15, and 19. In Group 2, ACS Gauss Bacău (Bacău), CSM Vaslui (Vaslui), and CSO Viitorul Liteni (Suceava) will battle it out on the same dates.

Region 2 features ACS Vulturul 2020 Mintiu Gherlii (Cluj), AS Ardealul Crișeni (Sălaj), CS Diosig-Bihardioszeg (Bihor), and CS Academica Recea (Maramureș) among others. The matches in this region will take place on July 12, 15, and 19.

In Region 3, AS Golimpiakosz Odorheiu Secuiesc (Harghita), CS Inter Cristian (Brașov), AFC ASA Tg. Mureș (Mureș), and ACS Stăruința Zagon (Covasna) will go head-to-head in a bid to secure a spot in the next round.

Region 4 will witness the competition between CS Vulturii Fărcășești (Gorj), CSC Voința Mașloc (Timiș), ACS Viitorul Arad (Arad), and CS Magica Balta Caransebeș (Caraș-Severin). The matches for this region will be held on July 12, 15, and 19.

In Region 5, ACS Speed Academy Pitești (Argeș), CS Rapid Buzescu (Teleorman), ACS Iris Titulescu (Olt), and CS Avântul Pielești (Dolj) are among the teams competing for a spot in the next phase.

Region 6 will witness CSL Ștefăneștii de Jos (Ilfov), CSM Fetești (Ialomița), ACS FC Dinamo București (București), and AS Luceafărul Trestieni (Giurgiu) battling it out for progression.

Lastly, in Region 7, CS Axiopolis Cernavodă (Constanța), CS Victoria Traian (Brăila), CS Voința Cudalbi 2015 (Galați), and ACS Hamangia Baia (Tulcea) will compete fiercely to secure a place in the next round.

Once the regional phase comes to a close, the Romanian Cup Betano will advance to the national stages, commencing with the Round of 64 on August 2, 2023.

