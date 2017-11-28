Romanian crew sails across the Atlantic to support children with autism

A Romanian team of eight members has started sailing in the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC) regatta to support the treatment of children with autism.

The Romanian crew plans to turn the 2,700 nautical miles (approximately 5,200 km) of the race into 2,700 hours of therapy for 500 children with autism supported by the Help Autism Association.

The crew sailing for the autism cause is made up of Aurelian Bazgu, Adrian Vîrlan, Răzvan Neagu, Sorin Sanda, Daniel Durigo, Daniela Bololoi, Eugen Radan and Tiberiu Duma. They are sailing the ship named Andrew, on a route from the Gran Canaria to Santa Lucia.

So far, the vessel Andrew has sailed 900 miles, which became, through donations, 1,050 hours of therapy. Anyone can purchase nautical miles and donate hours of therapy. Donations can be made here. Another form of donating entails the purchase of trips on board of Andrew in the Black Sea, Greece, Spain, Italy or The Caribbean.

Help Autism is an association involved in developing programs for autism awareness, early diagnosis and intervention.

Meanwhile, Romanian athlete Andrei Rosu has set forth on a rowing race also in the Atlantic, on November 27, Stirileprotv.ro reported. Rosu, the man who finished some of the hardest races in the world, including the Arch to Arc triathlon, plans to spend two months rowing on the Atlantic in a light row boat. The effort is meant to raise RON 500,000 (EUR 107,500) for a campus for children suffering of rare illnesses. Rosu announced his Atlantic sailing project last year.

(Photo: Help Autism Association)

