Romanian Community Summit takes place in Chicago this month

Representatives from across the Romanian diaspora and officials from Romania and the United States will take part in this year’s Romanian Community Summit 2025 (RoSummit 2025), set to take place in Chicago on September 20.

The event is organized through a partnership of the Romanian-American community in Chicago and other diaspora organizations.

It will focus on three high-impact priorities, the organizers said. These are: strengthening the Romanian-American business community in the U.S. and fostering long-term economic ties between Romania and the United States; creating strong academic alliances between Romanian and global universities; and uniting communities to strengthen the social fabric of the diaspora.

Andrei Muraru, the ambassador of Romania to the United States, Oana Țoiu, Romania’s minister of Foreign Affairs, Education minister Daniel David, consuls general and honorary consuls, presidents of business chambers, academia representatives, and community organizers from U.S. states with significant Romanian communities are among the confirmed participants, according to the organizers.

(Photo: Romanian Community Summit on Facebook)

simona@romania-insider.com