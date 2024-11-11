Three more Romanian citizens confirmed dead after Spain floods

Three other Romanian citizens have been confirmed dead after the devastating floods that hit the Valencia region roughly two weeks ago. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), so far, a total of seven Romanians have died in Spain, and three are still missing.

“The representatives of the Romanian Consulate in Castellón de la Plana continued the dialogue with the Romanian citizens, including family members, who reported the missing persons, and remain ready to provide consular assistance, depending on the requests,” the MAE said.

Representatives of the diplomatic mission and the consular office remain in permanent contact with the Spanish authorities regarding the Romanian citizens affected by the recent meteorological phenomena, the same source noted.

More than 200 people died in the catastrophic floods that hit eastern Spain, and dozens are still missing, according to the BBC. People have recently protested in Valencia, accusing the local authorities of issuing flood warnings far too late and demanding the resignation of regional head Carlos Mazón.

