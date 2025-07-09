Majority of Romanian CFOs say they now need constantly updated financial forecasts

Roughly 8 out of 10 chief financial officers, or CFOs, from Romania’s largest companies say they now need constantly updated financial forecasts, unlike previous years when the focus was primarily on financial results, budgeting, and accounting, according to Inulta, a company specializing in Corporate and Enterprise Performance Management.

The forecasts come to offer a degree of predictability in an economic environment marked by volatility, uncertainty, and mounting external pressures. CFOs feel the change, as they must quickly reconfigure plans, goals, and budgets based on newly available data.

“Until four years ago, finance departments focused on fixed annual budgets and strict compliance, with little room for adjustments in response to market evolution. Today, the CFO’s role has become significantly broader and more complex. The modern CFO is no longer limited to reporting past results, but acts as a strategic partner focused on the future, responsible for data analysis, predictive scenario modeling, and integrated business planning,” said Anton Niculescu, Managing Partner at Inulta.

As the CFO role evolves, the importance of external data sources is increasing, according to Inulta. For instance, FMCG manufacturers collect indicators directly from retail stores using field agents. These data points, such as product expiration dates, active promotions, shelf placement versus competitors, or inventory levels, are centralized and analyzed at the national level.

According to Inulta, the four main priorities for CFOs in Romania in 2025 are demand forecasting, inventory management, consolidated financial reporting, and carbon footprint calculation.

Demand forecasting starts with analyzing financial history and market trends. External factors, such as consumption seasonality, can positively or negatively impact demand, especially in sectors like FMCG. Financial planning can be developed at monthly, daily, or even event-specific levels.

Optimizing capital tied up in inventory and aligning stock levels with actual demand are top priorities for CFOs today. Finance professionals also focus on reducing logistics and storage costs, improving real-time visibility and traceability, and managing the financial impact of excess or deficit inventory.

Finally, carbon footprint calculation provides visibility into emissions generated across the supply chain.

