Romanian canoeist qualifies for 1000m single canoe semifinals, sets new Olympic record

Romanian canoeist Cătălin Chirilă managed to finish first in the men's 1000 meters single canoe event on Wednesday, August 7, qualifying for semifinals.

Chirilă, 26, won the third heat on the Vaires-sur-Marne course with a time of 3:44.75, setting a new Olympic record.

Frenchman Adrien Bart finished in second place with a time of 3:46.93. The top two athletes qualified for the semifinals, while the rest will compete in the quarterfinals.

The semifinals are scheduled for Friday, August 9, at 12:30, Romania time. Finally, the grand final will also be held on Friday, starting at 14:40, according to HotNews.

Cătălin Chirilă is the European champion in the 1000m event (2022 in Szeged, and 2024 also in Szeged) and the world champion (2022 in Halifax).

So far, the Romanian delegation has won 7 medals at the Paris Olympic Games: 3 gold, 3 silver, and one bronze.

(Photo source: Comitetul Olimpic si Sportiv Roman)