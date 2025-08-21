Romanian banks’ profit steady but NPL ratio slightly up in Q2

Romanian banks’ aggregated profit (EUR 752 million) and profitability ratios in Q2 remained around those seen in Q1, meaning slightly below the performance in the same period last year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The non-performing loans (NPL) ratio, however, rose slightly to 2.8% at the end of June, up from 2.5% at the end of March 2025 or one year earlier at the end of June 2024.

For the first half of the year, Romanian banks accumulated an aggregated net profit of RON 7.4 billion (nearly EUR 1.5 billion), only 0.9% below that in the first half of last year.

The return on equity was 18.2% in Q2, at the same level as in Q1 but slightly below the 20.2% in the first half of 2024. The return on assets was 1.67% in both Q1 and Q2 this year, slightly below the 1.82% in H1 2024.

The stock of bank assets at the end of June 2025 increased by 7.1% y/y to RON 894 billion (EUR 176 billion).

The loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 68% at the end of June, up from 66% one year earlier.

