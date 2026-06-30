Justice

Romanian citizen arrested in Germany over alleged "war of terror" plot targeting Romania

30 June 2026

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German authorities arrested a Romanian national accused of trying to create a far-right terrorist organization that would carry out a "war of terror" in Romania. Prosecutors say the alleged plan aimed to help bring down the Romanian state and replace it with a new state modeled on National Socialism.

Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor General said the suspect, identified only as Nichita P., was arrested on June 30 in the Enzkreis district of Baden-Württemberg by police officers. According to prosecutors, the Romanian citizen is suspected of attempting to found and lead a foreign terrorist organization, as well as preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office said Nichita P. had been trying since early 2023 to establish a far-right extremist group that would "ignite a war of terror in Romania" and contribute to "the downfall of the Romanian state and the establishment of a new state modeled on National Socialism.” 

The investigators allege that the suspect operated two messaging channels from Germany in an effort to recruit members, mainly targeting young Romanians.

Through these channels, the prosecutors said, he allegedly urged subscribers and members to commit crimes including painting graffiti with far-right symbols, encouraging young girls to self-harm, carrying out arson attacks on buildings used by migrants or members of the LGBTQ community, and even killing people he described as "subhumans."

The suspect is also accused of publishing instructions on how to make poisons and explosives, as well as Molotov cocktails and car bombs.

He was due to appear before an investigating judge at Germany's Federal Court of Justice, who will formally present the arrest warrant and decide whether he will remain in pre-trial detention.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Berlinfoto/Dreamstime.com)

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Justice

Romanian citizen arrested in Germany over alleged "war of terror" plot targeting Romania

30 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German authorities arrested a Romanian national accused of trying to create a far-right terrorist organization that would carry out a "war of terror" in Romania. Prosecutors say the alleged plan aimed to help bring down the Romanian state and replace it with a new state modeled on National Socialism.

Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor General said the suspect, identified only as Nichita P., was arrested on June 30 in the Enzkreis district of Baden-Württemberg by police officers. According to prosecutors, the Romanian citizen is suspected of attempting to found and lead a foreign terrorist organization, as well as preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office said Nichita P. had been trying since early 2023 to establish a far-right extremist group that would "ignite a war of terror in Romania" and contribute to "the downfall of the Romanian state and the establishment of a new state modeled on National Socialism.” 

The investigators allege that the suspect operated two messaging channels from Germany in an effort to recruit members, mainly targeting young Romanians.

Through these channels, the prosecutors said, he allegedly urged subscribers and members to commit crimes including painting graffiti with far-right symbols, encouraging young girls to self-harm, carrying out arson attacks on buildings used by migrants or members of the LGBTQ community, and even killing people he described as "subhumans."

The suspect is also accused of publishing instructions on how to make poisons and explosives, as well as Molotov cocktails and car bombs.

He was due to appear before an investigating judge at Germany's Federal Court of Justice, who will formally present the arrest warrant and decide whether he will remain in pre-trial detention.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Berlinfoto/Dreamstime.com)

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