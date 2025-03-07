Romanian tax agency ANAF targets people with income from Booking, Airbnb

Romania’s anti-fraud agency ANAF will look into roughly 23,000 individuals who have earned income from renting properties for tourism purposes through online platforms such as Booking.com and Airbnb, according to finance minister Tanczos Barna.

Individuals identified in this situation will receive compliance notifications, and anti-fraud inspectors will initiate audits where necessary.

While obtaining such information from these platforms was previously a slow process for ANAF, a European directive now provides the necessary tools for easier access.

Priority for inspections will be given to cases with the highest undeclared amounts, where the tax loss to the state is most significant. A few hundred individuals have been found to have undeclared earnings exceeding RON 100,000 from short-term rentals on such platforms.

"The directive requiring the declaration of sales helps us as well, and ANAF has already begun, with specialized teams, to identify not only transactions on traditional platforms but also on simple online listing platforms, where more and more businesses and individuals are being detected. The analysis of tourism service sales through Booking and Airbnb has begun, identifying between 22,000 and 23,000 individuals who have earned varying amounts," said the minister, cited by Profit.ro.

Those who have generated such income are expected to voluntarily declare their earnings to ANAF and pay the corresponding taxes.

"All these individuals are now being notified to declare their income and comply voluntarily. Those who fail to do so will be audited, and measures will be imposed by Anti-Fraud and ANAF. We are starting with those who owe larger amounts, as that is logical, but regardless of the amount, everyone is being notified for compliance," Tanczos explained.

ANAF and the Anti-Fraud Directorate will continue to receive monthly data on income earned through such platforms.

"Communication with these platforms began last year and will now take place monthly. Moving forward, the process will operate automatically," the minister added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Williams | Dreamstime.com)