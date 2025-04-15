Romanian aluminum producer Alro warns of imminent cheap imports from China

Romanian aluminum producer Alro has raised concerns over a potential influx of low-cost aluminum imports from China into the European market following new tariffs imposed by the United States. Marian Năstase, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Alro, speaking at an energy sector conference and quoted by Economica.net, warned that the redirection of Asian exports - particularly from China and Indonesia - could disrupt the European market by undercutting domestic producers.

Năstase noted that while the company could benefit from expanded access to the US market, the broader impact of shifting global trade flows would be challenging.

"The [trade war] affects us, most of all, not necessarily because we cannot sell more on the American market, but because we will be invaded by goods from Asia, mainly Indonesia and China, which will come and suffocate the European market, no longer being able to go to the United States," he said.

Despite the anticipated pressure from Asian imports, Alro sees a limited window of opportunity in the US market. The company currently holds a 500-tonne export quota for the United States, a fraction of the 10,000 tonnes allocated to one of its European competitors.

"So this gives us an advantage from a certain perspective. But, separately, goods will come from the east at dumping prices," Năstase added.

Alro, based in Slatina, is one of Europe's largest vertically integrated aluminum producers, with operations spanning bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminum smelting, and processing. The company's exports are vital to its business model, but it remains vulnerable to fluctuations in international trade policy and global competition.

The warning comes amid intensifying trade tensions between China and the United States, with ripple effects now anticipated across global commodity markets, particularly in industries reliant on heavy manufacturing inputs such as aluminum.

