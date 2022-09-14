Culture

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romanian Academy headquarters to undergo major transformation

14 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest headquarters of the Romanian Academy will undergo a major transformation, which includes not only rehabilitation and consolidation works but also the construction of a new auditorium. The contract has a total value of over RON 152.7 million and was signed on Wednesday, September 14, in the presence of development minister Cseke Attila.

The project includes the consolidation and expansion of an office building and “the reconditioning and functional adaptation of the existing interior space to the new social, functional and cultural requirements of the Romanian Academy,” according to the official statement.

Also, rehabilitation, consolidation, modernization and endowment works are planned for the historical headquarters of the Romanian Academy. According to the plans, it will be transformed into a museum with exhibition spaces, library areas, a coffee shop, and technical and administrative spaces.

Moreover, the project includes the construction of a new building with a hall for plenary sessions, offices for the 14 sections of the Academy and its management, meeting rooms, and reception and protocol spaces.

The Ministry of Development covers the investment through the National Investment Company (CNI).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Dezvoltarii)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Culture

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romanian Academy headquarters to undergo major transformation

14 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest headquarters of the Romanian Academy will undergo a major transformation, which includes not only rehabilitation and consolidation works but also the construction of a new auditorium. The contract has a total value of over RON 152.7 million and was signed on Wednesday, September 14, in the presence of development minister Cseke Attila.

The project includes the consolidation and expansion of an office building and “the reconditioning and functional adaptation of the existing interior space to the new social, functional and cultural requirements of the Romanian Academy,” according to the official statement.

Also, rehabilitation, consolidation, modernization and endowment works are planned for the historical headquarters of the Romanian Academy. According to the plans, it will be transformed into a museum with exhibition spaces, library areas, a coffee shop, and technical and administrative spaces.

Moreover, the project includes the construction of a new building with a hall for plenary sessions, offices for the 14 sections of the Academy and its management, meeting rooms, and reception and protocol spaces.

The Ministry of Development covers the investment through the National Investment Company (CNI).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Dezvoltarii)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination