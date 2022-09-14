Romanian Academy headquarters to undergo major transformation

The Bucharest headquarters of the Romanian Academy will undergo a major transformation, which includes not only rehabilitation and consolidation works but also the construction of a new auditorium. The contract has a total value of over RON 152.7 million and was signed on Wednesday, September 14, in the presence of development minister Cseke Attila.

The project includes the consolidation and expansion of an office building and “the reconditioning and functional adaptation of the existing interior space to the new social, functional and cultural requirements of the Romanian Academy,” according to the official statement.

Also, rehabilitation, consolidation, modernization and endowment works are planned for the historical headquarters of the Romanian Academy. According to the plans, it will be transformed into a museum with exhibition spaces, library areas, a coffee shop, and technical and administrative spaces.

Moreover, the project includes the construction of a new building with a hall for plenary sessions, offices for the 14 sections of the Academy and its management, meeting rooms, and reception and protocol spaces.

The Ministry of Development covers the investment through the National Investment Company (CNI).

