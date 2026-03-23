Romania to pay EUR 170 mln to companies for hiring 28,000 young unemployed

Romania is preparing to launch a youth employment subsidy program, which should be available from April and target approximately 28,000 beneficiaries, according to Europa FM and Bursa.ro.

The program has a total value of EUR 170 million and involves financial support for both employees and employers, according to the cited source. The state would thus pay the equivalent of EUR 144 per month, over a period of 42 months, for convincing companies to hire young unemployed.

The minister of labour, Florin Manole, declared, in a press conference in Arad, that the state will subsidise jobs for young people for a period of 24 months.

"It's about subsidising a job for a young person for 24 months, RON 1,000 in the first 12 months, RON 1,250 in the next 12 months, in parallel with subsidising the first 12 months for the employer with RON 2,250. So, both parties have something to gain, but after these 24 months of subsidisation, it is necessary, it is mandatory, in fact, if you enter this program, to keep that young person in a contractual form, an individual employment contract for an indefinite period, for another 18 months," the minister said, according to Europa FM.

Employers will be required to keep young people employed for another 18 months after the end of the subsidy period, based on an individual employment contract for an indefinite period.

iulian@romania-insider.com