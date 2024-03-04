Romania’s national women’s handball team qualifies for European Championship

Romania’s national women’s handball team qualified for the European Championship after a spectacular comeback in the match against Croatia in the qualifying stage.

Romania had to face Croatia without star players Cristian Neagu and Crina Pintea, who retired. Neagu, the team’s captain, announced her retirement in December at the age of 35.

Much of the qualifying match was dominated by the Croatian team, which gained a four-goal advantage at one point. The players coached by Florin Pera fought until the end, and the game was decided at the last minute when the Romanian players scored two goals. In the end, Romania won 25 to 23, according to Euronews Romania.

During the qualifiers, Romania also defeated Bosnia and Greece. The team still has to play Bosnia again on April 4, and Greece, at home, on April 7.

After winning 8 points in four games, Romania secured its presence at the final tournament, which will take place in Hungary, Austria, and Switzerland.

This year's edition of the European Championship will be the first with 24 teams and will be held from November 28 to December 15. In the last two editions, the Romanian team ranked 12th.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRH - Federația Română de Handbal on Facebook)