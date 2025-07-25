Romania wins one gold, four silver medals at the 2025 International Physics Olympiad

The Romanian team won one gold medal, four silver medals, and two special prizes at the 2025 International Physics Olympiad (IPhO), held in Paris, France, between July 17 and 25.

Among the Romanian medalists, Ionuț Gabriel Stan from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest won the gold medal. He also received two special prizes, namely the Special Prize for the Best Result in the Experimental Test and the Special Prize for the Best Result from the European Union, the Ministry of Education announced Thursday evening on its Facebook page.

The silver medals were won by Mihai Bogdan Ciocârlan (International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest), Alexandru Condrea (International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest), Rareș Felix Tudose (International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest), and Mendel Emanuel Mendelsohn (International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest).

The International Physics Olympiad is one of the oldest and most prestigious international competitions dedicated to competitive physics. Romania is among the founding countries, the first edition taking place in 1967.

This year, 406 students from 87 countries participated in the International Physics Olympiad. The Romanian team, composed of five students, was led by Delia Davidescu, teacher at the International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest, and Sebastian Popescu, associate professor and PhD at the Faculty of Physics of the “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” University of Iași.

