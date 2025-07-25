Education

Romania wins one gold, four silver medals at the 2025 International Physics Olympiad

25 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian team won one gold medal, four silver medals, and two special prizes at the 2025 International Physics Olympiad (IPhO), held in Paris, France, between July 17 and 25. 

Among the Romanian medalists, Ionuț Gabriel Stan from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest won the gold medal. He also received two special prizes, namely the Special Prize for the Best Result in the Experimental Test and the Special Prize for the Best Result from the European Union, the Ministry of Education announced Thursday evening on its Facebook page. 

The silver medals were won by Mihai Bogdan Ciocârlan (International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest), Alexandru Condrea (International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest), Rareș Felix Tudose (International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest), and Mendel Emanuel Mendelsohn (International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest). 

The International Physics Olympiad is one of the oldest and most prestigious international competitions dedicated to competitive physics. Romania is among the founding countries, the first edition taking place in 1967. 

This year, 406 students from 87 countries participated in the International Physics Olympiad. The Romanian team, composed of five students, was led by Delia Davidescu, teacher at the International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest, and Sebastian Popescu, associate professor and PhD at the Faculty of Physics of the “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” University of Iași. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Educatiei on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Education

Romania wins one gold, four silver medals at the 2025 International Physics Olympiad

25 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian team won one gold medal, four silver medals, and two special prizes at the 2025 International Physics Olympiad (IPhO), held in Paris, France, between July 17 and 25. 

Among the Romanian medalists, Ionuț Gabriel Stan from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest won the gold medal. He also received two special prizes, namely the Special Prize for the Best Result in the Experimental Test and the Special Prize for the Best Result from the European Union, the Ministry of Education announced Thursday evening on its Facebook page. 

The silver medals were won by Mihai Bogdan Ciocârlan (International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest), Alexandru Condrea (International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest), Rareș Felix Tudose (International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest), and Mendel Emanuel Mendelsohn (International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest). 

The International Physics Olympiad is one of the oldest and most prestigious international competitions dedicated to competitive physics. Romania is among the founding countries, the first edition taking place in 1967. 

This year, 406 students from 87 countries participated in the International Physics Olympiad. The Romanian team, composed of five students, was led by Delia Davidescu, teacher at the International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest, and Sebastian Popescu, associate professor and PhD at the Faculty of Physics of the “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” University of Iași. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Educatiei on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 July 2025
Administration
Data shows roughly 850,000 Moldovans received Romanian citizenship so far
25 July 2025
Business
Romania's Antibiotice announces EUR 70 million R&D and critical drug production center
25 July 2025
Environment
Romanian Environment Ministry unveils reform plan for company managing state forests  
25 July 2025
Energy
French giant Vinci acquires Romanian energy solutions provider EnergoBit Group
24 July 2025
Macro
S&P reaffirms Romania’s BBB- rating, maintains negative outlook despite fiscal measures
24 July 2025
Justice
Romanian PM dismisses Consumer Protection Agency head amid legal probe
23 July 2025
Startup
Cluj-based startup BraveX plans industrial drone production boost to become a European market leader
23 July 2025
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz launch EUR 750 mln infrastructure works for Neptun Deep offshore gas project