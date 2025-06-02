Agriculture

Romania's wheat crop may surpass by 21% past five years' average

02 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission's science service has revised upwards its wheat yield forecasts for the second month in a row compared to last month's estimates. Farmers could obtain an average of 4.97 tonnes per hectare, 21% above the five-year average and 8% above the results in 2024. 

Romania would have the highest increase in Europe compared to the period 2020-2024, Economica.net reported.

Romania obtained 17.87 million tons of grain cereals last year, compared to 20.5 million tons the previous year, of which 9.29 million tons were wheat (compared to 9.6 million tons in 2023). It was the weakest year in the last ten years.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stefan Dinse/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Agriculture

Romania's wheat crop may surpass by 21% past five years' average

02 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission's science service has revised upwards its wheat yield forecasts for the second month in a row compared to last month's estimates. Farmers could obtain an average of 4.97 tonnes per hectare, 21% above the five-year average and 8% above the results in 2024. 

Romania would have the highest increase in Europe compared to the period 2020-2024, Economica.net reported.

Romania obtained 17.87 million tons of grain cereals last year, compared to 20.5 million tons the previous year, of which 9.29 million tons were wheat (compared to 9.6 million tons in 2023). It was the weakest year in the last ten years.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stefan Dinse/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 June 2025
Politics
President Nicușor Dan leads political trust survey in Romania, followed by Ilie Bolojan and George Simion
02 June 2025
Transport
Western Romania: Oradea metropolitan tram-train network receives go-ahead
02 June 2025
Events
Romania’s Untold partners with Neuroatipic Foundation to launch sensory space for neurodivergent festivalgoers
02 June 2025
Macro
Romania risks losing over 40% of Resilience Facility money
02 June 2025
Macro
Romania downgrades GDP growth projection and postpones hope for industrial recovery
02 June 2025
Society
Dozens evacuated as flooding sparks collapse fears at Romania’s Praid Salt Mine
30 May 2025
Finance
EC approves EUR 1.27 bln Resilience Facility payment to Romania, withholds EUR 870 mln
30 May 2025
Transport
Strabag delivers EUR 40 mln, 644-meter-long Transilvania Bridge in Romania’s Satu Mare