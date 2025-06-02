Romania's wheat crop may surpass by 21% past five years' average

The European Commission's science service has revised upwards its wheat yield forecasts for the second month in a row compared to last month's estimates. Farmers could obtain an average of 4.97 tonnes per hectare, 21% above the five-year average and 8% above the results in 2024.

Romania would have the highest increase in Europe compared to the period 2020-2024, Economica.net reported.

Romania obtained 17.87 million tons of grain cereals last year, compared to 20.5 million tons the previous year, of which 9.29 million tons were wheat (compared to 9.6 million tons in 2023). It was the weakest year in the last ten years.

(Photo source: Stefan Dinse/Dreamstime.com)