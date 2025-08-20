Energy

Romanian government unveils voucher platform to help pay for electricity bills

20 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Energy Ministry unveiled the energy voucher platform on Wednesday, August 20. Citizens with low incomes who register on the platform will receive aid worth RON 50 (EUR 10) per month to pay for their electricity bills.

Not everyone is eligible for the state aid. Only single persons with incomes below RON 1,900 (EUR 375) per month or families with average incomes below RON 1,784 (EUR 352) per month, per person, benefit from the RON 50 monthly vouchers for the electricity bill. 

To receive these vouchers, which will come in the form of a barcode, people must register on an online platform that will be accessible by both city hall staff and representatives of the Romanian Post. No cash is granted, and no bank transfer will be made.

“Together with my colleague Petre Florin Manole, minister of labor, family, youth and social solidarity, today we launched the EPIDS electronic platform – epids.mmuncii.ro, implemented by the Special Telecommunications Service. The support mechanism brings the certainty that the light stays on and that warmth is not missing from the homes of those in need,” said energy minister Bogdan Ivan.

For July and August 2025 bills, applications must be submitted by September 27, 2025. Support is granted until March 31, 2026.

Those who do not have internet access can submit written applications, starting August 28, 2025, at their domicile city hall or post offices.

Romania capped gas and electricity prices since the start of the war in Ukraine to ease inflation and accompanying costs. However, the mechanism was removed for electricity this summer, which led to an average 61% increase in bills, according to a report from the National Institute of Statistics. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Prudencio Alvarez | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romanian government unveils voucher platform to help pay for electricity bills

20 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Energy Ministry unveiled the energy voucher platform on Wednesday, August 20. Citizens with low incomes who register on the platform will receive aid worth RON 50 (EUR 10) per month to pay for their electricity bills.

Not everyone is eligible for the state aid. Only single persons with incomes below RON 1,900 (EUR 375) per month or families with average incomes below RON 1,784 (EUR 352) per month, per person, benefit from the RON 50 monthly vouchers for the electricity bill. 

To receive these vouchers, which will come in the form of a barcode, people must register on an online platform that will be accessible by both city hall staff and representatives of the Romanian Post. No cash is granted, and no bank transfer will be made.

“Together with my colleague Petre Florin Manole, minister of labor, family, youth and social solidarity, today we launched the EPIDS electronic platform – epids.mmuncii.ro, implemented by the Special Telecommunications Service. The support mechanism brings the certainty that the light stays on and that warmth is not missing from the homes of those in need,” said energy minister Bogdan Ivan.

For July and August 2025 bills, applications must be submitted by September 27, 2025. Support is granted until March 31, 2026.

Those who do not have internet access can submit written applications, starting August 28, 2025, at their domicile city hall or post offices.

Romania capped gas and electricity prices since the start of the war in Ukraine to ease inflation and accompanying costs. However, the mechanism was removed for electricity this summer, which led to an average 61% increase in bills, according to a report from the National Institute of Statistics. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Prudencio Alvarez | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 August 2025
Transport
Train route from Bucharest to Kyiv via Chișinău announced in September
21 August 2025
Finance
Addiko Bank enters Romania with digital lending services
21 August 2025
Culture
International Photography Awards: Ilona Schong named 2025 People Photographer for series on Romanian homes
21 August 2025
Politics
Romanian president plans US visit early 2026 focused on economic ties
21 August 2025
Defense
Romania may reportedly host US F-35 jets as part of Ukraine security guarantees
21 August 2025
Energy
Romanian committee officially against Hungary's MVM plans to take over E.ON's local subsidiary
21 August 2025
Tech
Romania’s Cybersecurity Agency warns of deepfake scam using president Nicușor Dan’s image
21 August 2025
Environment
Romania sends firefighters to aid Spain in battle against wildfires