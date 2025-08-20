Romania’s Energy Ministry unveiled the energy voucher platform on Wednesday, August 20. Citizens with low incomes who register on the platform will receive aid worth RON 50 (EUR 10) per month to pay for their electricity bills.

Not everyone is eligible for the state aid. Only single persons with incomes below RON 1,900 (EUR 375) per month or families with average incomes below RON 1,784 (EUR 352) per month, per person, benefit from the RON 50 monthly vouchers for the electricity bill.

To receive these vouchers, which will come in the form of a barcode, people must register on an online platform that will be accessible by both city hall staff and representatives of the Romanian Post. No cash is granted, and no bank transfer will be made.

“Together with my colleague Petre Florin Manole, minister of labor, family, youth and social solidarity, today we launched the EPIDS electronic platform – epids.mmuncii.ro, implemented by the Special Telecommunications Service. The support mechanism brings the certainty that the light stays on and that warmth is not missing from the homes of those in need,” said energy minister Bogdan Ivan.

For July and August 2025 bills, applications must be submitted by September 27, 2025. Support is granted until March 31, 2026.

Those who do not have internet access can submit written applications, starting August 28, 2025, at their domicile city hall or post offices.

Romania capped gas and electricity prices since the start of the war in Ukraine to ease inflation and accompanying costs. However, the mechanism was removed for electricity this summer, which led to an average 61% increase in bills, according to a report from the National Institute of Statistics.

