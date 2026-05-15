Romania launches EUR 8 mln new spa complex under public investment

The first spa complex in Romania, built from scratch in the last 35 years, under a RON 40 million (EUR 8 million) investment funded mainly from the state budget by the National Investments Company (CNI), is set to open its doors in the commune of Vizantea-Livezi in Vrancea County, Profit.ro reported.

The investment amounted to approximately RON 37 million CNI financing, to which a local contribution of 10% was added.

The resort's relaunch is part of a larger public and private investment program estimated at over EUR 50 million, which includes infrastructure modernisation and the development of a photovoltaic park for the complex's energy independence. Authorities estimate that the new resort will be able to welcome up to 400 people daily and will create over 60 jobs for the local community.

The new treatment facility has indoor and outdoor swimming pools, hydrotherapy, electrotherapy, and physiotherapy rooms, saunas, a fitness room, accommodation, and a restaurant.

The sulfurous and salty mineral waters in the area, known for over 130 years, are compared from a therapeutic point of view with those in the resorts of Govora, Călimănești, or Căciulata. The complex's administrators have already launched special offers for the first weekend of operation.

Vizantea resort has a spa history dating back to the late 19th century. During the interwar period, the area was frequented by the elite of the time, but the complex was destroyed during World War II and later abandoned.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Statiunea Vizantea)