Romanian video game industry turnover declines 6.6% y/y to EUR 317 mln in 2023

Romania's video game development industry saw a turnover decline of 6.6% year-on-year to EUR 317 million in 2023, according to the Romanian Game Developers Association (RGDA). Despite the drop, the sector's turnover is still nearly triple that of a decade ago.

Globally, the gaming industry is expected to generate USD 183.9 billion this year.

Romania's video game development sector remains robust, comprising 206 development studios, with over half located in Bucharest (101 studios). Other notable hubs include Cluj (36 studios), Iași (11), and Timiș and Ilfov (eight each), with Brașov hosting three studios.

In total, the industry employs around 6,600 specialists, with turnover per employee remaining steady at over EUR 48,000, a 50% increase from 2019.

"We have a real opportunity to establish a creative hub in Romania," said RGDA President Alex Chica, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. "To build on our technical and creative strengths, Romania must advance its capacity to produce original content. However, the absence of a national strategy for the industry limits growth. The state needs to foster investment, mirroring the support seen in countries such as France, Poland, the UK, and Canada."

Romania's leading video game development companies by turnover include Electronic Arts Romania, Ubisoft, Amber Studio, Gameloft Romania, and Green Horse Games. These companies play a key role in attracting international investment and expanding the local market.

Noteworthy games developed or co-developed in Romania in 2023-24 include EA FC 24 (Electronic Arts Romania), Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (AMC Romania), Chromosone Evil 2 (16 Bit Nights), and Zoria: Age of Shattering (Tiny Trinket Games).

Recent independent releases include ASKA (Sand Sailor Studio) and Breachway (Edgeflow Studio) in "early access."

(Photo source: Anton Anton/Dreamstime.com)