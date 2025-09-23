Firefighters battle over 8,500 vegetation fires in Romania this summer

Romanian firefighters intervened to extinguish 8,520 vegetation fires nationwide between June 1 and August 31 this year, 3.2% fewer than in the same period of 2024, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) said on Tuesday, September 23. Despite the slight national decrease, the agency said the phenomenon continues to pose a major threat to communities and the environment.

The distribution of fires varied sharply across regions. Western and south-eastern counties saw significant increases, with Arad nearly doubling its number of cases (+94%) and Tulcea, Timiș, Bihor, and Constanța recording rises between 28% and 46%.

By contrast, other counties saw steep declines: Vrancea (–50%), Argeș (–43%), Gorj (–36%), Vâlcea (–32%), and Prahova (–16%).

In many cases, the leading cause remained human activity, particularly the intentional burning of plant waste to clear land. IGSU stressed that this practice is illegal and highly dangerous, as flames can spread rapidly in hot or windy conditions, endangering lives, homes, forests, and property.

“Preventing such situations cannot be achieved only through firefighters’ interventions. It requires responsibility and involvement from every citizen,” IGSU said in a statement, reminding that burning stubble and vegetation waste is strictly prohibited and punishable by law.

The authority warned that uncontrolled fires can destroy hectares of land within minutes and urged residents to help limit the impact of wildfires by adopting safer land management practices.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)