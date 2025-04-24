Macro

Romania to reportedly hike VAT rate by 2pp to 21%

24 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A 2 percentage point (pp) rise in the value added tax (VAT) rate to 21%, along with an increase in other tax rates, is imminent and could be announced in May, possibly sooner, according to Economica.net.

Disappointing Q1 budget execution data, such as the 2.3%-of-GDP deficit mentioned by Profit.ro citing sources within the Finance Ministry, could trigger such an announcement sooner rather than later. 

The VAT rate hike could come into effect as soon as possible, possibly even before the first round of the presidential elections (May 4), but most likely between the two rounds, claim “political and administrative sources close to the situation” quoted by Economica.net.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania to reportedly hike VAT rate by 2pp to 21%

24 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A 2 percentage point (pp) rise in the value added tax (VAT) rate to 21%, along with an increase in other tax rates, is imminent and could be announced in May, possibly sooner, according to Economica.net.

Disappointing Q1 budget execution data, such as the 2.3%-of-GDP deficit mentioned by Profit.ro citing sources within the Finance Ministry, could trigger such an announcement sooner rather than later. 

The VAT rate hike could come into effect as soon as possible, possibly even before the first round of the presidential elections (May 4), but most likely between the two rounds, claim “political and administrative sources close to the situation” quoted by Economica.net.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 April 2025
Society
National day of mourning in Romania on April 26 to honor Pope Francis
24 April 2025
Defense
Romania’s OVES partners with US company MSI to develop AI-powered anti-drone and anti-missile systems
24 April 2025
Transport
Romania’s highway network reaches over 1,100 km after 140 km expansion in 2024
24 April 2025
Defense
Romanian prime minister doubles down on not sending soldiers to Ukraine
24 April 2025
Macro
World Bank cuts Romania's economic growth outlook to 1.3% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026
24 April 2025
Macro
Romania’s public deficit reportedly up 22% y/y to 2.3% of GDP in Q1
24 April 2025
Justice
Update: Dutch Police search business premises in ongoing investigation into stolen Romanian gold artifacts, two more suspects arrested
24 April 2025
Living in Romania
Bucharest residents can apply for new electronic ID cards