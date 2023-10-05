Romania's famous Untold festival announces dates for 2024

Untold, one of the world's largest music events, has revealed the dates for its ninth edition, which will take place between August 8-11, 2024, in Cluj-Napoca.

Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to come and see the world's top DJs in the next edition of Untold. Organizers say that 2024 will witness eagerly awaited artists coming to Romania for the first time, as well as colorful characters, unique experiences, and many other surprises.

Tickets will be available from October 17.

During the four days and four nights of the festival, the creators of Untold will transform Cluj-Napoca's Central Park into a world of musical diversity, including live acts, shows by the most renowned artists in EDM, techno, tech-house, deep-house, house, trance, hip-hop, pop, drum'n'bass, trap, dubstep, trip-hop, and much more.

Imagine Dragons, David Guetta, Marin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, and many others were featured on Untold’s main stage in 2023.

"We are in Romania for the first time, and you are incredible! Here at UNTOLD, we have received nothing but love from you. Thank you for the journey!" said Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds. Armin van Buuren was also extremely enthusiastic about returning to Cluj-Arena, where he offered fans a 5-hour live show.

In 2023, Untold rose to 6th place in the Top 100 Festivals, solidifying its position as one of the most beloved festivals in the world, reaching the top 3 largest festivals in Europe, alongside Tomorrowland (Belgium) and Glastonbury (UK).

Untold will also hold an edition in Dubai next year, in February.

(Photo source: Untold on Facebook)