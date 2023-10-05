Events

Romania's famous Untold festival announces dates for 2024

05 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Untold, one of the world's largest music events, has revealed the dates for its ninth edition, which will take place between August 8-11, 2024, in Cluj-Napoca. 

Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to come and see the world's top DJs in the next edition of Untold. Organizers say that 2024 will witness eagerly awaited artists coming to Romania for the first time, as well as colorful characters, unique experiences, and many other surprises. 

Tickets will be available from October 17. 

During the four days and four nights of the festival, the creators of Untold will transform Cluj-Napoca's Central Park into a world of musical diversity, including live acts, shows by the most renowned artists in EDM, techno, tech-house, deep-house, house, trance, hip-hop, pop, drum'n'bass, trap, dubstep, trip-hop, and much more. 

Imagine Dragons, David Guetta, Marin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, and many others were featured on Untold’s main stage in 2023. 

"We are in Romania for the first time, and you are incredible! Here at UNTOLD, we have received nothing but love from you. Thank you for the journey!" said Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds. Armin van Buuren was also extremely enthusiastic about returning to Cluj-Arena, where he offered fans a 5-hour live show. 

In 2023, Untold rose to 6th place in the Top 100 Festivals, solidifying its position as one of the most beloved festivals in the world, reaching the top 3 largest festivals in Europe, alongside Tomorrowland (Belgium) and Glastonbury (UK). 

Untold will also hold an edition in Dubai next year, in February.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Untold on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Romania's famous Untold festival announces dates for 2024

05 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Untold, one of the world's largest music events, has revealed the dates for its ninth edition, which will take place between August 8-11, 2024, in Cluj-Napoca. 

Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to come and see the world's top DJs in the next edition of Untold. Organizers say that 2024 will witness eagerly awaited artists coming to Romania for the first time, as well as colorful characters, unique experiences, and many other surprises. 

Tickets will be available from October 17. 

During the four days and four nights of the festival, the creators of Untold will transform Cluj-Napoca's Central Park into a world of musical diversity, including live acts, shows by the most renowned artists in EDM, techno, tech-house, deep-house, house, trance, hip-hop, pop, drum'n'bass, trap, dubstep, trip-hop, and much more. 

Imagine Dragons, David Guetta, Marin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, and many others were featured on Untold’s main stage in 2023. 

"We are in Romania for the first time, and you are incredible! Here at UNTOLD, we have received nothing but love from you. Thank you for the journey!" said Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds. Armin van Buuren was also extremely enthusiastic about returning to Cluj-Arena, where he offered fans a 5-hour live show. 

In 2023, Untold rose to 6th place in the Top 100 Festivals, solidifying its position as one of the most beloved festivals in the world, reaching the top 3 largest festivals in Europe, alongside Tomorrowland (Belgium) and Glastonbury (UK). 

Untold will also hold an edition in Dubai next year, in February.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Untold on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline