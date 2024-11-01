Macro

Romania’s unemployment rate steady at 5.5% in September

01 November 2024

Romania’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 5.5% in September, unchanged from August, according to data published by the statistics office INS. 

The estimated number of unemployed people aged 15-74 fell slightly to 450,900 from 452,300 in August and 455,300 in September 2023.

Unemployment rates varied by gender, with a rate of 5.7% for men and 5.2% for women, a 0.5 percentage point gap. 

Among adults aged 25-74, the unemployment rate was lower, at 4.4% overall (4.5% for men and 4.2% for women). This age group represented 75.7% of the total unemployed population in September.

Youth unemployment, however, remains a significant concern. The INS noted a persistently high rate of 23.2% among those aged 15-24, recorded in the April to June period, highlighting ongoing challenges for young job seekers in Romania.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

