Romania’s unemployment rate steady at 5.5% in September

Romania’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 5.5% in September, unchanged from August, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

The estimated number of unemployed people aged 15-74 fell slightly to 450,900 from 452,300 in August and 455,300 in September 2023.

Unemployment rates varied by gender, with a rate of 5.7% for men and 5.2% for women, a 0.5 percentage point gap.

Among adults aged 25-74, the unemployment rate was lower, at 4.4% overall (4.5% for men and 4.2% for women). This age group represented 75.7% of the total unemployed population in September.

Youth unemployment, however, remains a significant concern. The INS noted a persistently high rate of 23.2% among those aged 15-24, recorded in the April to June period, highlighting ongoing challenges for young job seekers in Romania.

