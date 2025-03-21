Energy

Romania to unblock hydropower projects with total capacity of 700 MW

21 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's government will "unblock and accelerate" ten hydropower projects with a total installed capacity of 700 MW, where RON 12 billion (EUR 2.4 billion) was already invested, energy minister Sebastian Burduja announced, according to Economica.net

The state-controlled group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) carries out the projects.

Minister Burduja has not explained why these projects are blocked and how they would be unblocked, but other comments made by him on the same day point to the opposition of green activists and environmental permits.

According to sources familiar with the matter consulted by Ecionomica.net, it concerns a package of plants, both started and unfinished, that are likely to be completed by 2033 at the latest and are part of Hidroelectrica's heritage. The total installed capacity of these plants is almost 711 MW. 

Some of these projects are almost finished – 89% is the degree of completion at Răstolița (35.2 MW) or Livezeni-Bumbești (65.1 MW) and 90% at Cena-Motru-Tismana (119 MW), and their completion has been talked about for several years. 

The closest commissioning dates are 2026 for Răstolița and 2027 for the hydroelectric power plants on the Jiu (Livezeni-Bumbești). 

The furthest commissioning, in 2033, is the southernmost power plant on the Olt, the one at Islaz (28.8 MW), which is very important because, once completed, Hidroelectriva will be able to be used in reversible mode, and in pump mode, several hydroelectric power plants located further upstream on the Olt.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iwayne Stadler/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Romania to unblock hydropower projects with total capacity of 700 MW

21 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's government will "unblock and accelerate" ten hydropower projects with a total installed capacity of 700 MW, where RON 12 billion (EUR 2.4 billion) was already invested, energy minister Sebastian Burduja announced, according to Economica.net

The state-controlled group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) carries out the projects.

Minister Burduja has not explained why these projects are blocked and how they would be unblocked, but other comments made by him on the same day point to the opposition of green activists and environmental permits.

According to sources familiar with the matter consulted by Ecionomica.net, it concerns a package of plants, both started and unfinished, that are likely to be completed by 2033 at the latest and are part of Hidroelectrica's heritage. The total installed capacity of these plants is almost 711 MW. 

Some of these projects are almost finished – 89% is the degree of completion at Răstolița (35.2 MW) or Livezeni-Bumbești (65.1 MW) and 90% at Cena-Motru-Tismana (119 MW), and their completion has been talked about for several years. 

The closest commissioning dates are 2026 for Răstolița and 2027 for the hydroelectric power plants on the Jiu (Livezeni-Bumbești). 

The furthest commissioning, in 2033, is the southernmost power plant on the Olt, the one at Islaz (28.8 MW), which is very important because, once completed, Hidroelectriva will be able to be used in reversible mode, and in pump mode, several hydroelectric power plants located further upstream on the Olt.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iwayne Stadler/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 March 2025
Politics
European joint acquisitions are an opportunity for Romania’s defense industry, interim president says
21 March 2025
Sports
Romania’s Cătălina Ponor honored at Gymnastics Hall of Fame induction ceremony in May
21 March 2025
Startup
Romania earmarks EUR 440 mln for new Start-Up Nation scheme
21 March 2025
Macro
Romania plans EUR 580 mln aid scheme for energy-intensive industrial producers
21 March 2025
Politics
No official communication on Visa Waiver timeline change, says Romania’s Foreign Ministry
20 March 2025
Justice
Romanian prosecutors investigating two pro-Georgescu influencers for voter bribery
20 March 2025
Living in Romania
World Happiness Report 2025: Finland tops the list again, Romania drops to 35th
20 March 2025
Politics
Leader of Romanian far-right Young People’s Party calls police on journalists, gets sanctioned instead