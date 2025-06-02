Finance

Romania's Treasury pushes up maturities in June bond issue to households

02 June 2025

Romania’s Treasury has increased the yield for the 7-year bonds issued to households and denominated in euros in June by 25 basis points (bp) to 6.50% and the yield for the similar bonds with 3-year maturity by only 5 bp to 3.90%, Ziarul Financiar reported. 

It also launched a new maturity (2 years, 5.6% coupon) to address the households’ recent preference for placing their savings in foreign currency.

The Treasury also increased the maturities of the bonds denominated in local currency from uneven years (1-3-5) to even years (2-4-6), while increasing the yields a bit more visibly for the short term. 

The yields for the three maturities were set at 7.35%, 7.7% and 7.95% respectively.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iryna Drozd/Dreamstime.com)

