Romania issues travel warnings after Israel's attack on Iran, several flights cancelled

The Foreign Ministry (MAE) asked Romanians in Israel to notify its representatives in the country of their presence and to follow the instructions of local authorities. The institution also issued a recommendation to avoid travel to Iran, in the context of Israel’s aerial strikes on Iranian nuclear installations. Moreover, several flights to Tel Aviv were cancelled.

Israel launched a series of airstrikes against Iran early Friday morning local time, targeting locations it said were related to Iran’s nuclear program. Strikes reportedly took place on the homes of military officials, but also those of nuclear scientists. Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, pledged to avenge the attacks.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that the uranium facility in Natanz was hit and announced it is monitoring the situation for radiation levels. Previously, the institution formally declared Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in 20 years. This means that Iran was on the verge of obtaining a nuclear weapon, as negotiations with the US reached an impasse.

In this context, MAE asked Romanians in Israel to follow instructions of local institutions and signal their presence, depending on their location.

“In the context of the military operations launched by Israel during the night against targets on Iranian territory, the security situation has significantly deteriorated. Israeli authorities have warned of a high risk of imminent air attacks from Iran, urging citizens not to leave the vicinity of shelter areas,” states MAE.

Moreover, MAE also issued a travel warning regarding Iran. Considering the high risk of military escalation, the ministry firmly recommended Romanians to avoid traveling to Iran, leave the country immediately via safe means, and monitor announcements from local and international authorities.

The air strikes also led to the cancellation of several flights. Five flights on the Bucharest – Tel Aviv route and return were canceled, according to the Romanian National Airports Company, cited by Economedia. The flights are WizzAir 3257 Bucharest–Tel Aviv and 3258 Tel Aviv–Bucharest, but also Fly Lili 9140 Tel Aviv–Bucharest, EL AL 573 Tel Aviv–Bucharest and 574 Bucharest–Tel Aviv.

On Friday, June 13, Romania's national air carrier Tarom also announced that it is suspending all commercial flights to and from Tel Aviv (TLV), Beirut (BEY), and Amman (AMM), until Monday, June 16, 2025, inclusively.

Israel’s airspace has been closed until further notice. Civilian activities have also been restricted by the Israeli authorities as retaliatory strikes are expected.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)