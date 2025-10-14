Macro

Romania’s trade gap shrinks for fourth consecutive month in August

14 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The deficit of Romania’s trade in goods has contracted by 10% y/y to EUR 2.6 billion in August, marking the fourth consecutive month of negative annual dynamics. The deficit in 12 months to August eased to EUR 34.4 billion, down from EUR 35.7 billion calculated in 12 months to April.

The trade deficit to GDP ratio consequently eased from 9.9% in April to 9.6% in June and is probably closer to 9% as of August, considering the rise in GDP combined with a smaller deficit.

The weaker consumer demand, already visible in August (when the retail sales dropped by 4% y/y), is likely to contribute to weaker imports in the coming quarters, while the exports’ performance still depends on the economic recovery in Europe. 

In August, exports rose by 3.6% y/y to EUR 6.77 billion, while imports contracted by 0.5% y/y to EUR 9.38 billion. 

In the 12 months to August, the rise in imports (+4.6% y/y) still exceeds the exports’ dynamics (+3.1% y/y), with the trade gap (EUR 34.4 billion) advancing by 8.9% y/y. 

The country’s trade gap was deteriorating at a faster pace in the past, however: by 10.6% y/y in July and by more than 20% y/y in February-April.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andreykuzmin/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romania’s trade gap shrinks for fourth consecutive month in August

14 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The deficit of Romania’s trade in goods has contracted by 10% y/y to EUR 2.6 billion in August, marking the fourth consecutive month of negative annual dynamics. The deficit in 12 months to August eased to EUR 34.4 billion, down from EUR 35.7 billion calculated in 12 months to April.

The trade deficit to GDP ratio consequently eased from 9.9% in April to 9.6% in June and is probably closer to 9% as of August, considering the rise in GDP combined with a smaller deficit.

The weaker consumer demand, already visible in August (when the retail sales dropped by 4% y/y), is likely to contribute to weaker imports in the coming quarters, while the exports’ performance still depends on the economic recovery in Europe. 

In August, exports rose by 3.6% y/y to EUR 6.77 billion, while imports contracted by 0.5% y/y to EUR 9.38 billion. 

In the 12 months to August, the rise in imports (+4.6% y/y) still exceeds the exports’ dynamics (+3.1% y/y), with the trade gap (EUR 34.4 billion) advancing by 8.9% y/y. 

The country’s trade gap was deteriorating at a faster pace in the past, however: by 10.6% y/y in July and by more than 20% y/y in February-April.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andreykuzmin/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 October 2025
Energy
Apple expands clean energy projects across Europe, including Romania
14 October 2025
Politics
“A lot of room” for American investments in energy or AI in Romania, president says
14 October 2025
Events
The Cure and Twenty One Pilots to headline Electric Castle 2026 in Romania
14 October 2025
Transport
Prime minister attends launch of new EUR 100 mln Mercedes production line in Romania
14 October 2025
M&A
Merger between Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania and First Bank nears completion
14 October 2025
Energy
Romania’s Nuclearelectrica exports nuclear fuel to Argentina
14 October 2025
Politics
Romania's ruling Social Democratic Party to hold congress in November
14 October 2025
Interviews
‘We wanted to design something that could work anywhere’: How this Romanian-born startup is tackling marine plastic pollution