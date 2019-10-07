Newsroom
Romania’s trade deficit up 30% in first five months
10 July 2019
Romania’s trade deficit advanced by 30.1% year-on-year in the first five months of 2019, to EUR 6.52 billion, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS) released on Wednesday.

In the same period of 2018, the trade deficit was EUR 5.01 billion, according to News.ro. This means that the trade gap in January-May this year was EUR 1.51 billion higher than in the first five months of 2018.

In May 2019, exports amounted to EUR 6.27 billion while imports stood at EUR 7.75 billion, which resulted in a deficit of EUR 1.48 billion. Compared to the same month last year, exports in May 2019 increased by 6.8% and imports went up 8.5%.

The trade gap widened by about 17% year-on-year to EUR 15.1 billion (close to 8% of GDP) in 2018.





Romania’s trade deficit advanced by 30.1% year-on-year in the first five months of 2019, to EUR 6.52 billion, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS) released on Wednesday.

In the same period of 2018, the trade deficit was EUR 5.01 billion, according to News.ro. This means that the trade gap in January-May this year was EUR 1.51 billion higher than in the first five months of 2018.

In May 2019, exports amounted to EUR 6.27 billion while imports stood at EUR 7.75 billion, which resulted in a deficit of EUR 1.48 billion. Compared to the same month last year, exports in May 2019 increased by 6.8% and imports went up 8.5%.

The trade gap widened by about 17% year-on-year to EUR 15.1 billion (close to 8% of GDP) in 2018.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

