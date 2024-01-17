Cuisine

TasteAtlas: Romania’s Topoloveni Magiun de Prune rated best fruit product in the world in 2023

17 January 2024

Magiun de Prune, trademarked in Topoloveni, Romania, is the best fruit product in the world in 2023, according to the online cuisine guide TasteAtlas

The product is a concentrated spread with a shiny surface made in the town of Topoloveni and the surrounding villages, from local, fully ripe, top-quality dark plums which are boiled over for a long time during the concentration phase. The plums contain high amounts of carbohydrates, natural sugar, and vitamin C because of their ripeness.

The only ingredient in the product is the plum, and although it may seem that the plum skins are missing from the jam, they are incorporated into it in order not to lose precious nutrients, fiber, and vitamins.

TasteAtlas, a website specializing in foods around the world, also placed Romania on the 29th spot in the list of 100 Best Cuisines in the World, over countries like Germany, Austria, England, Russia, and the Netherlands.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: TasteAtlas on Facebook)

Positive Romania
1

