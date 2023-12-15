Romania ranks 29th in Taste Atlas’ list of 100 Best Cuisines in the World

Taste Atlas, a website specializing in foods around the world, has recently published its annual ranking. Romania ranks 29th on the list, over countries like Germany, Austria, England, Russia, and the Netherlands.

The annual Taste Atlas ranking aims to put together the best cuisines, dishes, food cities, food products, and ingredients, as well as lists of legendary restaurants and cookbooks. A total of 395,205 (271,819 valid) dish ratings, and 115,660 (80,863 valid) food product ratings have been recorded by the website.

Using these evaluations, the 50 highest-rated food items for each cuisine were identified. The world's top cuisines were ranked based on the average ratings of each country's best-rated dishes and food products.

Italy and Japan achieved identical average scores, but Italy secured the top spot once again this year, thanks to its highest-rated dish, pizza, receiving a superior rating. Greek cuisine emerged as the third highest-rated.

Meanwhile, the best-rated dish for 2023 is the Brazilian meat cut Picanha, followed by Malaysian bread Roti Canai and Thai stir fry Phat Kaphrao. Romania’s Ciorba Radauteana makes the list as well, on the 33rd spot.

The traditional soup from the region of Radauti, eastern Romania, was also ranked as the 14th best soup in the world by the same website.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: TasteAtlas.com)