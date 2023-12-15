Cuisine

Romania ranks 29th in Taste Atlas’ list of 100 Best Cuisines in the World

15 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Taste Atlas, a website specializing in foods around the world, has recently published its annual ranking. Romania ranks 29th on the list, over countries like Germany, Austria, England, Russia, and the Netherlands.

The annual Taste Atlas ranking aims to put together the best cuisines, dishes, food cities, food products, and ingredients, as well as lists of legendary restaurants and cookbooks. A total of 395,205 (271,819 valid) dish ratings, and 115,660 (80,863 valid) food product ratings have been recorded by the website.

Using these evaluations, the 50 highest-rated food items for each cuisine were identified. The world's top cuisines were ranked based on the average ratings of each country's best-rated dishes and food products.

Italy and Japan achieved identical average scores, but Italy secured the top spot once again this year, thanks to its highest-rated dish, pizza, receiving a superior rating. Greek cuisine emerged as the third highest-rated.

Meanwhile, the best-rated dish for 2023 is the Brazilian meat cut Picanha, followed by Malaysian bread Roti Canai and Thai stir fry Phat Kaphrao. Romania’s Ciorba Radauteana makes the list as well, on the 33rd spot.

The traditional soup from the region of Radauti, eastern Romania, was also ranked as the 14th best soup in the world by the same website.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: TasteAtlas.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Cuisine

Romania ranks 29th in Taste Atlas’ list of 100 Best Cuisines in the World

15 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Taste Atlas, a website specializing in foods around the world, has recently published its annual ranking. Romania ranks 29th on the list, over countries like Germany, Austria, England, Russia, and the Netherlands.

The annual Taste Atlas ranking aims to put together the best cuisines, dishes, food cities, food products, and ingredients, as well as lists of legendary restaurants and cookbooks. A total of 395,205 (271,819 valid) dish ratings, and 115,660 (80,863 valid) food product ratings have been recorded by the website.

Using these evaluations, the 50 highest-rated food items for each cuisine were identified. The world's top cuisines were ranked based on the average ratings of each country's best-rated dishes and food products.

Italy and Japan achieved identical average scores, but Italy secured the top spot once again this year, thanks to its highest-rated dish, pizza, receiving a superior rating. Greek cuisine emerged as the third highest-rated.

Meanwhile, the best-rated dish for 2023 is the Brazilian meat cut Picanha, followed by Malaysian bread Roti Canai and Thai stir fry Phat Kaphrao. Romania’s Ciorba Radauteana makes the list as well, on the 33rd spot.

The traditional soup from the region of Radauti, eastern Romania, was also ranked as the 14th best soup in the world by the same website.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: TasteAtlas.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm