Romania wins third place at World Robotics Championship held in United States

Romanian robotics teams reached the podium and secured third place at the FIRST Championship World Robotics Championship, held April 16–19, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

The CSH team from Timișoara and Eastern Foxes from Ploiești formed an alliance and finished the competition in 3rd place globally, while TehnoZ from Pitești and Alphatronic from Cluj-Napoca finished 1st and 2nd respectively in their division, also setting the season's world record: the highest score ever recorded in an official match.

In the third division, the team from Buzău, Heart of Robots, managed to finish 6th and became an Alliance Captain.

In terms of awards, four Romanian teams won 1st place for a division award, and the CSH team from Timișoara took 2nd place.

The results were achieved by Romanian students over the Easter weekend at the World Championship in Houston, United States, where 256 teams from over 30 countries went head to head. The event was the most prestigious and challenging FIRST competition for high school students, according to the Romanian team.

The Natie Prin Educatie Association organizes in Romania the most important robotics program for high school students, FIRST Tech Challenge Romania. Over 4,000 students pass each year through the National STEAM Education Program organized by association.

“The Nație Prin Educație Association has been organizing this educational program in Romania since 2016 and supports Romanian students in achieving performances like those at this championship. Moreover, the program has formed 220 high school robotics teams across the country, supporting all students, not just top performers,” the press release notes.

(Photo source: FIRST Tech Challenge Romania on Facebook)