Romanian Government launches tender to buy 51 electric buses

The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Administration on Tuesday, December 18, launched the tender for the purchase of 51 electric buses for the municipalities of Alba Iulia (13), Buzau (9), Ploiesti (9) and Constanta (20).

The total value of the contract is estimated at RON 141.4 million (EUR 30 million), local Economica.net reported.

The auction for 51 electric buses about 12 meters long also includes 15 fast-loading stations and 51 slow-loading stations. The deadline for interested companies to bid is January 17, 2019, according to an announcement published on Tuesday in the Electronic Procurement System.

In November, Turda City Hall signed the contract for the purchase of 20 electric buses manufactured in the Czech Republic, this being the first acquisition of this kind in Romania that is founded from the European Union budget. Previously, Suceava City Hall signed a contract for the purchase of five electric buses, manufactured in Turkey, and the Cluj-Napoca City Hall bought electric buses from the Polish Solaris manufacturer. In both cases, 85% of the funding was provided from Swiss grants.

(photo source: Pixabay.com)