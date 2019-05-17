Romania Insider
Romania's telecom sector reaches EUR 3.5 bln revenues in 2018
17 May 2019
Romania’s telecom sector generated revenues of RON 16.1 billion (EUR 3.5 billion) in 2018, up by 1.3% compared to the previous year. The average monthly revenue per inhabitant was RON 69 (EUR 14.7), up 2% over 2017, according to data presented by the telecom sector regulator ANCOM.

The market’s growth driver was the fixed and mobile internet segment, where revenues increased by 12% year-on-year, to RON 4.8 billion (EUR 1.03 bln). The revenues from the retransmission of TV programs also went slightly up, by 0.4%, to RON 1.5 billion (EUR 450 mln).

Meanwhile, the revenues from mobile telephony services declined by 3.4%, to RON 6.5 billion (EUR 1.4 bln), and those from fixed telephony services dropped by 10%, to RON 1.5 billion (EUR 320 mln).

The top three players on the local telecom market had shares of 27%, 24% and 21% of the total revenues, according to ANCOM, which doesn’t name the three companies. Orange, Telekom Romania and Vodafone, all part of international groups, are the leaders of the local telecom sector.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Get in Touch with Us