Romania's telecom sector reaches EUR 3.5 bln revenues in 2018

Romania’s telecom sector generated revenues of RON 16.1 billion (EUR 3.5 billion) in 2018, up by 1.3% compared to the previous year. The average monthly revenue per inhabitant was RON 69 (EUR 14.7), up 2% over 2017, according to data presented by the telecom sector regulator ANCOM.

The market’s growth driver was the fixed and mobile internet segment, where revenues increased by 12% year-on-year, to RON 4.8 billion (EUR 1.03 bln). The revenues from the retransmission of TV programs also went slightly up, by 0.4%, to RON 1.5 billion (EUR 450 mln).

Meanwhile, the revenues from mobile telephony services declined by 3.4%, to RON 6.5 billion (EUR 1.4 bln), and those from fixed telephony services dropped by 10%, to RON 1.5 billion (EUR 320 mln).

The top three players on the local telecom market had shares of 27%, 24% and 21% of the total revenues, according to ANCOM, which doesn’t name the three companies. Orange, Telekom Romania and Vodafone, all part of international groups, are the leaders of the local telecom sector.

