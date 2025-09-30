Macro

Romania’s tax incomes up 16.1% y/y in August on stronger excises, VAT

30 September 2025

Tax revenues in Romania increased by 11.0% y/y to RON 212.3 billion in January-August and accounted for 11.2% of the year’s planned GDP, up from 10.9% in the same period last year, driven by a 16.4% y/y advance in August to RON 26.7 billion after the first package of budgetary measures was implemented. In January-July, the tax revenues increased by 10.3% y/y.

In August, the volume of excise tax collected surged by 30% y/y to RON 32.3 billion, while the net VAT collected rose more modestly by 13.7% y/y to RON 12.6 billion. Altogether, these two categories rose by RON 2.9 billion – compared to a RON 3.75 billion advance in total tax revenues.

The general government budget deficit increased by 6.8% y/y to RON 86.4 billion (EUR 17 billion) in January-August, and accounted for 4.54% of the year’s planned GDP compared to 4.59% of GDP in the same period last year.

The government of Romania revised the target for this year’s budget deficit to RON 159 billion, or 8.4% of GDP.

For 2026, Romania envisages a gap of “under 6.5% of GDP,” prime minister Ilie Boilojan stated.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rochu2008/Dreamstime.com)

