Romania turns back clocks to winter time this weekend

Romania switches to winter time this weekend, on the night of October 24 to October 25 (Saturday to Sunday), when the clocks will go back one hour. This means that 04:00 on Sunday will become 03:00.

This time change mechanism has been used by Romania since 1932, being also used by over 100 countries around the world, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Most smartphones, computers, or other devices connected to the internet update the time automatically, but some other watches or clocks might require manual time reset. The hour change will not modify the train schedule in Romania, according to the railways company CFR.

The winter time will end in March 2021, when Romania will move its clocks forward one hour.

In March 2019, the European Parliament voted to end the practice of adjusting clocks by an hour in spring and autumn from 2021. The Member States would be able to choose between permanent summer or permanent winter time.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)