Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 13:24
Social

Romania turns back clocks to winter time this weekend

23 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania switches to winter time this weekend, on the night of October 24 to October 25 (Saturday to Sunday), when the clocks will go back one hour. This means that 04:00 on Sunday will become 03:00. 

This time change mechanism has been used by Romania since 1932, being also used by over 100 countries around the world, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Most smartphones, computers, or other devices connected to the internet update the time automatically, but some other watches or clocks might require manual time reset. The hour change will not modify the train schedule in Romania, according to the railways company CFR. 

The winter time will end in March 2021, when Romania will move its clocks forward one hour.

In March 2019, the European Parliament voted to end the practice of adjusting clocks by an hour in spring and autumn from 2021. The Member States would be able to choose between permanent summer or permanent winter time.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 13:24
Social

Romania turns back clocks to winter time this weekend

23 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania switches to winter time this weekend, on the night of October 24 to October 25 (Saturday to Sunday), when the clocks will go back one hour. This means that 04:00 on Sunday will become 03:00. 

This time change mechanism has been used by Romania since 1932, being also used by over 100 countries around the world, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Most smartphones, computers, or other devices connected to the internet update the time automatically, but some other watches or clocks might require manual time reset. The hour change will not modify the train schedule in Romania, according to the railways company CFR. 

The winter time will end in March 2021, when Romania will move its clocks forward one hour.

In March 2019, the European Parliament voted to end the practice of adjusting clocks by an hour in spring and autumn from 2021. The Member States would be able to choose between permanent summer or permanent winter time.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

23 October 2020
Business
Biggest M&A deal in Romania this year: Australian investment group will take over CEZ's assets
22 October 2020
Eco
Watch: Extremely rare “living fossil” fish caught on video in Romania
21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
20 October 2020
Social
After Bucharest, Romania’s Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
20 October 2020
Business
Romanian startup launches virtual engineer team in partnership with Druid and UiPath
18 October 2020
Social
Bucharest to close schools, cinemas, theaters, indoor restaurants as it enters “red scenario”
15 October 2020
Business
Renault: The new Dacia Spring - the cheapest electric car in Europe - will be available for order in spring 2021
15 October 2020
Business
Dragos Anastasiu, reelected as president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce