Romania steps into the big league of fintech - Best Credit IFN becomes the first Romanian NBFI to partner with Bondster

Best Credit IFN announces the strategic partnership with the European crowdfunding platform Bondster, becoming the first Romanian non-banking financial institution (NBFI) to attract international capital through this platform. This initial round of financing marks a milestone in the company’s strategy to diversify its capital sources and rapidly scale its lending capacity in a dynamic market context, where growing demand for fast and accessible financial solutions is driving expansion.

The capital raised by Best Credit IFN will be used to support the issuance of a greater number of loans in a shorter period of time. Thus, the collaboration between the two entities paves the way for the company to establish a sustainable, international financing structure with recurring cash flows, based on investments made directly by individual investors from around the world.

“The partnership with Bondster marks an important step in the development of Best Credit IFN and confirms the trust that international investors place in our business model. This financing round lays a solid foundation for accelerated growth by enabling us to expand our lending capacity and respond more promptly to customer needs. We anticipate a major impact in the next 12–18 months, with a 50% increase in new loan volume by the end of 2025, and a cumulative growth of approximately 90% by the end of 2026, all supported by a diversified and sustainable financial structure”, stated Lavinia Ungureanu, CEO of Best Credit IFN.

Bondster operates on a peer-to-peer lending model, promoting only low-risk loans. The portfolio published by Best Credit IFN includes only contracts with a strong payment history, clients classified in favorable risk categories, and terms that meet the expectations of international investors. This partnership is based on shared criteria of quality and financial ethics, contributing to the enhancement of the local microfinance market.

“We are proud to welcome Best Credit IFN as the first Romanian NBFI on our platform. This partnership reflects our commitment to expanding access to responsible and transparent financing across Europe. Best Credit IFN’s strong track record and focus on sustainable lending align perfectly with Bondster’s values. We believe this collaboration will not only benefit Romanian borrowers but also offer our investors a new, high-quality opportunity,” said David Jukl, Executive Director at Bondster.

The new capital source enhances the bank financing obtained by the company from OTP Bank in the last quarter of 2024. While the previous funding round enabled the company to double the number of loans granted in a short time, the collaboration with Bondster is expected to have a triple impact. In terms of increasing lending capacity, the company estimates that it will be able to triple the volume of new loans compared to the period before its first financing from OTP Bank.

Additionally, by opening up to international investors, Best Credit IFN will diversify its funding sources, thereby reducing its dependence on traditional bank financing and enhancing its financial resilience. Last but not least, the fast and flexible access to capital through Bondster will enable a more agile allocation of economic resources in line with market demand, thereby optimizing the entire operational chain. Overall, this financing stage brings significant added value and contributes to the accelerated scaling of the business model.

“Crowdfunding financing represents a valuable strategic alternative for the local NBFC (non-banking financial companies) market and has a positive impact on the local economy. It demonstrates that sustainable and transparent business models can earn the trust of international investors and lay the foundation for a more competitive, transparent, and growth-oriented business environment”, added Lavinia Ungureanu.

This partnership with Bondster further strengthens Best Credit IFN’s position as an active fintech player, demonstrating that NBFIs can also be drivers of innovation and transparency in today’s financial landscape.

In parallel with expanding its funding sources, Best Credit IFN continues to invest in digitalization, advanced data analytics, and the streamlining of operational processes. Customers are already benefiting from faster credit access, stable financial terms, and a more efficient lending experience.

Best Credit IFN has been active on the Romanian market since 2014, offering fast and accessible consumer lending solutions. The company has experienced accelerated growth over the past year, doubling the number of loans issued compared to the same period in the previous year. At the same time, the average loan value has increased from 3,300 lei to 4,000 lei, reflecting both customer trust and the company’s ability to meet increasingly complex needs efficiently and responsibly.

About Best Credit IFN

BEST CREDIT is a non-banking financial institution established 10 years ago, offering accessible and flexible lending solutions. Led by independent Romanian entrepreneurs, the company pursues an innovative strategy focused on digitalization and the long-term sustainability of a healthy client portfolio.

About Bondster

Bondster is a European peer-to-peer investment platform based in Prague, Czech Republic, connecting retail investors with carefully selected loan originators. Since its launch in 2017, Bondster has facilitated millions of euros in investments across multiple markets, offering transparent, low-risk opportunities with buyback guarantees. The platform is committed to financial inclusion, innovation, and building long-term partnerships that support responsible lending and sustainable growth.

