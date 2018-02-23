1 °C
Bucharest
Feb 23, 20:51

Romania’s environment minister announces state aid for the recycling industry

by Irina Marica
The Romanian Ministry of Environment included in its 2018 budget an amount destined to supporting the Romanian recycling industry through a state aid scheme, environment minister Gratiela Gavrilescu announced on Thursday, February 22.

She said the recycling rate in Romania is very low, of about 7%, and thus the recycling industry must grow. According to her, the state aid scheme planned for this industry represents a first for Romania, local Agerpres reported.

“At the same time, with money from the Environment Fund, we will launch the National Program for Awareness, Information and Population Education, in the sense of teaching them how to collect selectively. We already have a collaboration protocol with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health,” Gavrilescu also said.

The Government Decision on the National Waste Management Plan (PNGD) was approved on December 20, 2017.

EC takes Romania to EU Court of Justice for failing to adopt measures on waste management

Irina Marica, [email protected]

