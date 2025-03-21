Startup

Romania earmarks EUR 440 mln for new Start-Up Nation scheme

21 March 2025

Romania is allocating EUR 440 million for the fourth edition of the Start-Up Nation scheme, which aims to support over 7,500 entrepreneurs, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced ahead of the government meeting on 20 March, according to an official statement. 

The programme, launched in August 2024, will provide entrepreneurial training followed by financial support of up to EUR 50,000 per project, covering up to 90% of investment costs.

The scheme will be implemented in two phases. 

The first stage will focus on selecting professional training providers to deliver entrepreneurship education to targeted groups. In the second phase, participants who complete the training will be eligible to apply for funding to establish and develop their businesses. 

The programme is structured around two pillars: "Activating the entrepreneurial potential of young people" and "Support for the development of entrepreneurship among people in the target group." The initiative aims to stimulate economic growth and job creation by equipping aspiring entrepreneurs with both the necessary skills and financial resources to launch their businesses.

(Photo source: Daniil Peshkov/Dreamstime.com)

