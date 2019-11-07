Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 07/11/2019 - 16:56
Sports
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep reaches first Wimbledon final
11 July 2019
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, a former number one in the WTA ranking of the best women’s tennis players in the world, qualified to the Wimbledon final for the first time in her career after a two-set victory (6-1, 6-3) against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina on Thursday.

In the final on Saturday (July 13), Halep will play against the winner of the match between Serena Williams and Barbora Strykova.

Halep’s previous best at Wimbledon was a semifinal in 2014. She also reached the quarter-final stage in 2016 and 2017.

The only other Romanian who reached the final at Wimbledon is Ilie Nastase, who played two finals in 1972 and 1976.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Wimbledon Facebook page)

Normal
40