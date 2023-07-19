Romania made “significant progress” toward Visa Waiver, US official says

The Romanian ambassador to the United States, Andrei Muraru, had a meeting with the US secretary of homeland security, Alejandro Mayorkas, to discuss the joint efforts to be undertaken in the coming period for Romania's access to the Visa Waiver Program.

After the meeting on July 18, the Romanian Embassy said the US official announced that Romania has made "significant progress" towards gaining access to the Program.

According to the Embassy, "secretary Mayorkas expressed the commitment and interest of the American partners to continue working closely with the Romanian side on this important matter, emphasizing that Romania has made 'significant progress' towards this common goal."

"In turn, Ambassador Muraru assured the official of the firm commitment from the part of the Romanian Government to take the necessary measures to meet the criteria in US legislation and thanked him for the attention given to Romania's access to the Visa Waiver Program," reads the official announcement.

The Romanian Government recently appointed a national coordinator and established an interinstitutional committee for the country’s inclusion in the US Visa Waiver program.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romanian Embassy to the US on Facebook)