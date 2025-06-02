Sports

Romania wins 7 medals at European Rowing Championships, including 3 golds

02 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania wrapped up a strong showing at the 2025 European Rowing Championships in Plovdiv with a total of seven medals, namely three gold, two silver, and two bronze. The standout results came on Saturday, May 31, when Romanian crews reached the podium in all six finals they competed in.

The gold medal count was opened by Simona Radiș and Magda Rusu, who dominated the women’s pair in their European debut together, setting a new continental record of 6:49.18. Moments later, Florin Arteni and Florin Lehaci stormed to victory in the men’s pair, finishing ahead of Italy and Spain, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee announced. 

The third gold came from the men’s four, with Ciprian Tudosă, Andrei Mândrilă, Sergiu Bejan, and Ștefan Berariu leading their race from start to finish.

Romania’s two silver medals were won by Olympic champions Florin Enache and Andrei Cornea in the men’s double sculls, and by the women’s four crew of Amalia Bereș, Adriana Adam, Maria Lehaci, and Ancuța Bodnar, who were overtaken by the Netherlands in the final 200 meters.

On the final day, Mihai Chiruță made history by winning Romania’s first-ever medal in the men’s single sculls at a major international competition. His bronze came after a hard-fought race and marked a bright spot on a day when other Romanian crews narrowly missed the podium. 

The women’s double sculls team of Mariana Dumitru and Andrada Moroșanu also took bronze the day before.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Comitetul Olimpic și Sportiv Român; FR Canotaj Balint Czucz)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Sports

Romania wins 7 medals at European Rowing Championships, including 3 golds

02 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania wrapped up a strong showing at the 2025 European Rowing Championships in Plovdiv with a total of seven medals, namely three gold, two silver, and two bronze. The standout results came on Saturday, May 31, when Romanian crews reached the podium in all six finals they competed in.

The gold medal count was opened by Simona Radiș and Magda Rusu, who dominated the women’s pair in their European debut together, setting a new continental record of 6:49.18. Moments later, Florin Arteni and Florin Lehaci stormed to victory in the men’s pair, finishing ahead of Italy and Spain, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee announced. 

The third gold came from the men’s four, with Ciprian Tudosă, Andrei Mândrilă, Sergiu Bejan, and Ștefan Berariu leading their race from start to finish.

Romania’s two silver medals were won by Olympic champions Florin Enache and Andrei Cornea in the men’s double sculls, and by the women’s four crew of Amalia Bereș, Adriana Adam, Maria Lehaci, and Ancuța Bodnar, who were overtaken by the Netherlands in the final 200 meters.

On the final day, Mihai Chiruță made history by winning Romania’s first-ever medal in the men’s single sculls at a major international competition. His bronze came after a hard-fought race and marked a bright spot on a day when other Romanian crews narrowly missed the podium. 

The women’s double sculls team of Mariana Dumitru and Andrada Moroșanu also took bronze the day before.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Comitetul Olimpic și Sportiv Român; FR Canotaj Balint Czucz)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 June 2025
Politics
President Nicușor Dan leads political trust survey in Romania, followed by Ilie Bolojan and George Simion
02 June 2025
Transport
Western Romania: Oradea metropolitan tram-train network receives go-ahead
02 June 2025
Events
Romania’s Untold partners with Neuroatipic Foundation to launch sensory space for neurodivergent festivalgoers
02 June 2025
Macro
Romania risks losing over 40% of Resilience Facility money
02 June 2025
Macro
Romania downgrades GDP growth projection and postpones hope for industrial recovery
02 June 2025
Society
Dozens evacuated as flooding sparks collapse fears at Romania’s Praid Salt Mine
30 May 2025
Finance
EC approves EUR 1.27 bln Resilience Facility payment to Romania, withholds EUR 870 mln
30 May 2025
Transport
Strabag delivers EUR 40 mln, 644-meter-long Transilvania Bridge in Romania’s Satu Mare