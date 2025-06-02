Romania wins 7 medals at European Rowing Championships, including 3 golds

Romania wrapped up a strong showing at the 2025 European Rowing Championships in Plovdiv with a total of seven medals, namely three gold, two silver, and two bronze. The standout results came on Saturday, May 31, when Romanian crews reached the podium in all six finals they competed in.

The gold medal count was opened by Simona Radiș and Magda Rusu, who dominated the women’s pair in their European debut together, setting a new continental record of 6:49.18. Moments later, Florin Arteni and Florin Lehaci stormed to victory in the men’s pair, finishing ahead of Italy and Spain, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee announced.

The third gold came from the men’s four, with Ciprian Tudosă, Andrei Mândrilă, Sergiu Bejan, and Ștefan Berariu leading their race from start to finish.

Romania’s two silver medals were won by Olympic champions Florin Enache and Andrei Cornea in the men’s double sculls, and by the women’s four crew of Amalia Bereș, Adriana Adam, Maria Lehaci, and Ancuța Bodnar, who were overtaken by the Netherlands in the final 200 meters.

On the final day, Mihai Chiruță made history by winning Romania’s first-ever medal in the men’s single sculls at a major international competition. His bronze came after a hard-fought race and marked a bright spot on a day when other Romanian crews narrowly missed the podium.

The women’s double sculls team of Mariana Dumitru and Andrada Moroșanu also took bronze the day before.

