Energy

Romania cautiously willing to join Serbia in building new Danube hydropower plant

24 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Ministry of Energy confirmed in an official statement that the country could join Serbia as an equal partner in the project for a third hydropower plant on the Danube, but it denied that a joint team to coordinate the project was set up already and highlighted that the project should be approached with caution since it has an important impact on environment and navigability of the river Danube.

The statement comes after the Serb Ministry of Energy on May 20, after a meeting with the Romanian ambassador, announced that “the strategic project on the Danube is being developed in coordination with Romania and is one of the largest in the region,” according to Free Europe.

“Teams have been formed in Serbia and Romania for the construction of that hydroelectric power plant, as well as that general project and the previous feasibility study have been completed,” the press release issued in Belgrade reads.

The Romanian counterpart, however, stressed that the talks on the joint project are at a rather incipient stage.

“The project can be positive and Romania could be willing to join with an equal participation. On the other hand, however, the consequences on the environment and navigability must be carefully taken into account, and the Serbian side can only realise this project in close cooperation with Romania. We note that there is currently no joint Romanian-Serbian working group regarding the Iron Gates / Đerdap III project,” the statement issued by the Romanian Ministry of Energy reads.

Serbia’s minister of mining and energy, Dubravka Đedović Handanović, and the Romanian ambassador to Serbia, Silvija Davidoja, met in Belgrade on May 20 to discuss bilateral projects, including the new Danube hydropower project.

According to the website of Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS), Đerdap 3 is planned to be a reversible hydroelectric power plant at the 1007th kilometre of the Danube.

It is planned that all three power plants in the Đerdap system will have a total power of 2,400 megawatts.

The two existing hydroelectric power plants have a capacity of 1,605 megawatts. They account for 20% of the total annual electricity production in Serbia.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wayne Stadler/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romania cautiously willing to join Serbia in building new Danube hydropower plant

24 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Ministry of Energy confirmed in an official statement that the country could join Serbia as an equal partner in the project for a third hydropower plant on the Danube, but it denied that a joint team to coordinate the project was set up already and highlighted that the project should be approached with caution since it has an important impact on environment and navigability of the river Danube.

The statement comes after the Serb Ministry of Energy on May 20, after a meeting with the Romanian ambassador, announced that “the strategic project on the Danube is being developed in coordination with Romania and is one of the largest in the region,” according to Free Europe.

“Teams have been formed in Serbia and Romania for the construction of that hydroelectric power plant, as well as that general project and the previous feasibility study have been completed,” the press release issued in Belgrade reads.

The Romanian counterpart, however, stressed that the talks on the joint project are at a rather incipient stage.

“The project can be positive and Romania could be willing to join with an equal participation. On the other hand, however, the consequences on the environment and navigability must be carefully taken into account, and the Serbian side can only realise this project in close cooperation with Romania. We note that there is currently no joint Romanian-Serbian working group regarding the Iron Gates / Đerdap III project,” the statement issued by the Romanian Ministry of Energy reads.

Serbia’s minister of mining and energy, Dubravka Đedović Handanović, and the Romanian ambassador to Serbia, Silvija Davidoja, met in Belgrade on May 20 to discuss bilateral projects, including the new Danube hydropower project.

According to the website of Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS), Đerdap 3 is planned to be a reversible hydroelectric power plant at the 1007th kilometre of the Danube.

It is planned that all three power plants in the Đerdap system will have a total power of 2,400 megawatts.

The two existing hydroelectric power plants have a capacity of 1,605 megawatts. They account for 20% of the total annual electricity production in Serbia.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wayne Stadler/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 May 2024
Interviews
#RODigitalAmbassador: The Romanian girl popularizing Balkan rural living online
24 May 2024
Healthcare
New donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest opens astronomical observatory on its roof
24 May 2024
Justice
Romanian accused of spying on military sites for Russia faces treason charges
24 May 2024
Justice
Former Romanian intelligence service deputy head probed for influence peddling
24 May 2024
Macro
Romanian banks confirm robust profitability in Q1 despite sluggish credit expansion
23 May 2024
Culture
Romanian literature: Mircea Cărtărescu's Solenoid wins 2024 Dublin Literary Award
23 May 2024
Culture
Romanian poet Ana Blandiana awarded 2024 Princess of Asturias Prize for Literature
23 May 2024
Legal
Eurohold and EIG launch EUR 500 mln arbitration proceedings against Romania