Hidroelectrica closer to completing new 65MW hydropower complex

Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) is close to resuming works and completing the Bumbesti-Livezeni hydropower complex after the government waived this year (again) the environmental impact study for the project by declaring it as a project of national interest and public utility, according to Profit.ro.

A similar government decision was challenged in court by green NGOs that warn of major negative environmental impact. The Court of Appeal rejected the NGOs' objections last October, but the ruling is not final.

Hidroelectrica's investments in the Bumbesti-Livezeni hydropower complex reached EUR 155 million by 2018.

Hidroelectrica estimates the completion rate of the project to be 89%. When completed, the complex is projected to generate 259 GWh per year.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)