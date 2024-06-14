New cargo terminal completed at Romania’s Oradea Airport

The cargo terminal at Oradea Airport, a private investment of CTP Romania worth over EUR 33 million, was completed, Bihor County Council announced. The project includes three halls with an area of ​​6.5 hectares, built on a land of 14.5 hectares.

“CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal is the first industrial park in Romania with a cargo terminal directly connected to the landing/takeoff runway. Spread over an area of ​​14.5 hectares, the park includes three halls with storage, logistics, and production spaces totaling ​​6.5 hectares. The investment also includes the taxiway and the aircraft parking platform,” the County Council said.

The project is the result of a public-private partnership, with Bihor County Council making the land available and CTP Romania being in charge of the entire investment.

Oradea Airport purchased equipment for the security control of goods worth EUR 2.5 million, with financing secured from European funds.

Next, the competent authorities need to authorize the construction, and then the cargo terminal can become operational.

“According to the business plan, the Airport aims to start cargo operations next year at the latest and stabilize the activity in 5 years, at the level of the cargo terminals of the other airports in the vicinity. By the end of July at the latest, the necessary permits will be obtained from the competent institutions […]. From August, the cargo terminal will be fully operational,” said Ilie Bolojan, president of the Bihor County Council.

CTP is a leading owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in continental Europe by gross leasable area, holding 12 million sqm of space in ten countries as of March 31, 2024.

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Judeţean Bihor)