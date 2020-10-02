Romania Insider
Romanian Govt. allots record budget for car scrappage program
10 February 2020
Romania’s dismissed environment minister Costel Alexe announced in Craiova that the car scrappage program also known as “Rabla” will be launched in March, in Craiova, at the Ford factory, local Economica.net reported. 

For 2020, the Government has earmarked the largest budget so far for both the classic car scrappage program and for the program aimed at stimulating the sales of electric vehicles (“Rabla Plus”).

A number of 60,000 vouchers with the same value as last year (RON 6,500 or EUR 1,350) will be granted to those scrapping old cars to buy new ones, and at least 3,000 vouchers worth EUR 10,000 will be granted to those wanting to purchase electric cars.

The budget for the Rabla classic program increased to RON 140 million (EUR 29 mln), from RON 95 mln last year. Overall, the budget of the Rabla and Rabla Plus programs will reach RON 320 mln (EUR 67 mln).

“I would like to stress that we have the highest value of a voucher for electric cars in Europe. I am very glad that the Government of prime minister Ludovic Orban supports the modernization of the car park in Romania and we want to grow from one year to another,” said minister Alexe.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

