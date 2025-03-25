Romania dominates San Marino in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Romania secured a convincing 5-1 victory over San Marino on Monday, March 24, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, climbing to second place in Group H.

The Romanian side dominated the match, with goals from Mihai Popescu, Răzvan Marin, Ianis Hagi, and Denis Alibec, along with an own goal from San Marino’s Cevoli, Libertatea reported. The hosts managed to score a consolation goal, but the gap between the two teams was evident throughout the game.

Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina defeated Cyprus 2-1 at home, taking the top spot in Group H after previously beating Romania 1-0. The Romanian squad had a rough start to the qualifiers with that loss but bounced back with a strong performance against San Marino.

Next, Romania is set to play against Austria and Cyprus in June, according to the Football Federation.

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The winners of the 12 qualifying groups will advance directly, while the second-placed teams and the top four Nations League group winners will enter a playoff round to determine the final four European teams to qualify.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Frf.ro)