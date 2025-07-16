Romanian environment minister announces “salvaged” RON 200 mln scrappage scheme for cars

Diana Buzoianu, Romania’s new environment minister, announced on Wednesday, July 16, that “Rabla,” the government-sponsored scrappage scheme aiming to replace older, polluting cars with newer models, will be resumed with a RON 200 million budget.

The minister made the announcement on her Facebook page, highlighting the budgetary difficulties facing the Romanian executive at the moment.

"In a very difficult economic year in which RON 30 billion [in government expenses] must be cut, we managed to save the Rabla program for individuals. [...] We will launch it for individuals in the coming period, with a budget of RON 200 million. That’s because we all understand the investments that have been made, that people have already made down payments, and we must design measures that also consider the impact on the economy,” Buzoianu said.

At the same time, the long-term future of the program is not yet certain. The minister said impact analyses concerning the reduction in emissions are badly needed.

“Our vision must, in the medium and long term, shift from vouchers to national programs with clearly measurable environmental impact," Buzoianu stated.

The Environmental Fund Administration, which manages the program, had announced the start of the registration session for individuals in the "Rabla" program beginning on June 19, 2025. The day before, however, the program was suspended "until the formation of the new government." In response, Romania’s major automotive associations voiced concern regarding the impact on the automotive market.

The "Rabla" 2025 program offered individuals the possibility to access non-reimbursable funding for scrapping old, polluting vehicles and purchasing new, less polluting, and more energy-efficient vehicles. Within this program, financing the purchase of diesel-powered vehicles was not permitted. For electric models, buyers could receive vouchers up to EUR 7,500.

(Photo source: Diana Buzoianu on Facebook)