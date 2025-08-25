Romanian authorities seek to improve flow of documents with EUR 15 mln investment in RPA

Romania’s authorities have extended until the end of August 2026 a EUR 15 million contract signed with UiPath for the automatisation of processes within the public administration, USR MP Radu Mihaiu announced, citing a memorandum promoted by his party’s economy minister Radu Miruta and REPER's investments minister Dragos Pislaru.

The project is financed under the National Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The project was supposed to be completed before the end of 2025 and was previously scrapped as not likely to meet the PNRR deadline.

The government, on August 21, approved a memorandum by which at least 18 central public institutions will have to implement RPA solutions - software automation of processes, an investment financed from the PNRR with almost EUR 15 million.

To ensure the unitary and efficient implementation of RPA solutions, the memorandum proposes to extend the implementation period of the financing contract until August 31, 2026, taking into account that the project implementation period is December 31, 2025, and the service contract for the automation of RPA robotic work processes, according to the specifications, has an implementation period of at least 12 months, Economedia.ro reported.

