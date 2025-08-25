Tech

Romanian authorities seek to improve flow of documents with EUR 15 mln investment in RPA

25 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s authorities have extended until the end of August 2026 a EUR 15 million contract signed with UiPath for the automatisation of processes within the public administration, USR MP Radu Mihaiu announced, citing a memorandum promoted by his party’s economy minister Radu Miruta and REPER's investments minister Dragos Pislaru.

The project is financed under the National Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The project was supposed to be completed before the end of 2025 and was previously scrapped as not likely to meet the PNRR deadline.

The government, on August 21, approved a memorandum by which at least 18 central public institutions will have to implement RPA solutions - software automation of processes, an investment financed from the PNRR with almost EUR 15 million.

To ensure the unitary and efficient implementation of RPA solutions, the memorandum proposes to extend the implementation period of the financing contract until August 31, 2026, taking into account that the project implementation period is December 31, 2025, and the service contract for the automation of RPA robotic work processes, according to the specifications, has an implementation period of at least 12 months, Economedia.ro reported.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BiancoBlue/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Tech

Romanian authorities seek to improve flow of documents with EUR 15 mln investment in RPA

25 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s authorities have extended until the end of August 2026 a EUR 15 million contract signed with UiPath for the automatisation of processes within the public administration, USR MP Radu Mihaiu announced, citing a memorandum promoted by his party’s economy minister Radu Miruta and REPER's investments minister Dragos Pislaru.

The project is financed under the National Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The project was supposed to be completed before the end of 2025 and was previously scrapped as not likely to meet the PNRR deadline.

The government, on August 21, approved a memorandum by which at least 18 central public institutions will have to implement RPA solutions - software automation of processes, an investment financed from the PNRR with almost EUR 15 million.

To ensure the unitary and efficient implementation of RPA solutions, the memorandum proposes to extend the implementation period of the financing contract until August 31, 2026, taking into account that the project implementation period is December 31, 2025, and the service contract for the automation of RPA robotic work processes, according to the specifications, has an implementation period of at least 12 months, Economedia.ro reported.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BiancoBlue/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 August 2025
Politics
Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan meets with top officials during working visit to Moldova
25 August 2025
Politics
Potential Social Democrat candidate leads in poll for Bucharest mayoral elections
25 August 2025
Transport
Romania halves subsidy for electric vehicles “to make scheme more sustainable”
25 August 2025
Tech
Romanian authorities seek to improve flow of documents with EUR 15 mln investment in RPA
25 August 2025
Entertainment
Hop-on, hop-off tourist buses return to the streets of Bucharest
22 August 2025
Tech
Romanian software company OVES Enterprise expanding to the US to develop military drones
22 August 2025
Environment
Fires devastated over 1 mln hectares in the EU in 2025, Romania third most affected
22 August 2025
Society
Andrew, Tristan Tate reportedly building a USD 4 mln underground bunker in Bucharest