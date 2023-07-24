BCG: 400 richest own 23% of all Romanians’ financial wealth

The 400 Romanians with individual financial wealth in excess of USD 20 million own in total 23% of the aggregated wealth of all Romanians (some USD 200 billion in 2023), according to Boston Consulting Group quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The 400 account for 0.0025% of Romania’s population (15.7 million according to BCG counting, probably including those over a certain age).

The share controlled by those with an individual wealth above USD 20 million globally is only 13%, according to BCG – which implies above-average polarisation in Romania in this regard.

However, the share of total wealth owned by Romanians with an individual wealth of under USD 250,000 (which is most of the population) is 50% – compared to 32% globally – which implies more egalitarianism in Romania.

Separately, Romania has one of the highest Gini coefficients in Europe, implying among widest income discrepancy: 34.6 compared to 30.7% in France and 31.7 in Germany. The Gini coefficient is under 30 in Scandinavia.

